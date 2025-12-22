TRUCK DRIVERS SUSTAIN DRC BORDER CROSSING BOYCOTT AS GOVT STEPS IN TO ADDRESS CONCERNS



By Cecilia Zyambo



A protest by the Southern Africa Truck Drivers Association, which has seen members stop crossing into the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC, has continued and is expected to intensify today.





Association President Eugene Ndlovu says the peaceful protest is aimed at protecting drivers from the increasingly hostile environment in the DRC, where some truck drivers have reportedly been killed.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Ndlovu added that the protest seeks to bring all relevant stakeholders together to agree on measures to ensure the safety and security of drivers in the DRC, especially after dialogue with authorities has reportedly failed.





Reports of violent attacks and killings of drivers continue to rise, with the latest incident involving a driver identified as Martin Chivanga, who was reportedly killed on 14 December.





The Association has stopped its members from crossing the border between Zambia and the DRC, saying it was forced to take protective action, alleging that both the Zambian and Congolese governments have failed to implement adequate measures to guarantee the safety of truck drivers.





Meanwhile, Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga says government sympathizes with the affected truck drivers and is taking steps to address the hostile conditions they face in the DRC.





Mr. Mulenga has further revealed that discussions are underway to facilitate the repatriation of the body of the truck driver who was recently killed in the DRC so that he can be laid to rest in Zambia.



PHOENIX NEWS