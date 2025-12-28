#BanaBaabo- True recognition is never imported, It is earned at home.



Linda Banks wrote;



A nation’s progress cannot be measured by applause from invisible puppeteers or celebratory posts by outsiders celebrating their return on investment.

As Kwame Nkrumah warned, “Political independence is meaningless unless it is accompanied by economic independence.” When validation comes only from beyond our borders, it raises a serious question. Who is development really serving?





Real economic success is not a headline written by a foreign hand. It is a lived experience felt by ordinary citizens. Julius Nyerere reminded us that development is not about the growth of statistics, but about the dignity and wellbeing of people.

If prosperity does not trickle down into jobs, opportunity, affordability, and hope, then it is not development. It is extraction.





Let us pause. Let us remake the story over the next six months, not for international applause, but for domestic impact. Then, and only then, let the true owners of the country, its citizens, be the ones to recognise and celebrate progress. Because when the people celebrate you, history listens.