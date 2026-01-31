TRUMP ACCUSED OF RAPING A 13-YO IN NEWLY RELEASED EPSTEIN FILES



Newly released Epstein files mention Trump in some really messed-up claims.





One says girls got brought to his Mar-a-Lago place for these “calendar girl” parties, where Epstein supplied them and things got auctioned off or whatever.





Another tip claims kids were abused, checked for “tightness” by touching them, and basically sold to rich guys.



A few reports name Trump, Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell directly.





One really dark one says a girl was 13 when Trump raped her, forcing oral sex and more in rooms.





These are just summaries from complaints and tips in the files.