Trump Accuses Black Congresswoman of Calling for His Execution Over Epstein Files

President Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar after she posted remarks that appeared to call for his execution, citing alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The White House said her comments spread false claims and could encourage violence against the President.

Omar, a Democratic congresswoman from Minnesota, wrote on social media, “The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files. At least in Somalia, they execute pedophiles, not elect them.” The post quickly drew a sharp response from Trump’s team.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told TMZ, “It should deeply concern every single American that Congresswoman Omar is spreading such egregious lies and calling for the execution of President Trump, who has already survived two assassination attempts.

“Democrats should immediately condemn this post and urge their colleague to stop lying and inciting political violence against the sitting President.”

Trump also called Omar a “fake ‘congresswoman’” in remarks Tuesday night, though he did not explain the term. The clash highlights ongoing tension between Trump and Democratic lawmakers.

The controversy comes as Trump’s past links to Epstein remain under scrutiny. Epstein’s files reportedly mention Trump multiple times, though the former president has denied any wrongdoing and says he ended his relationship with Epstein decades ago.