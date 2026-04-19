Trump accuses Iran of violating ceasefire agreement

Trump accuses Iran of a “Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement” after it “decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz”.

“That wasn’t nice, was it?” Trump writes, saying the shots were “aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom”.

The US president calls Iran’s decision to close the strait “strange”, as he says the US blockade has “already closed it”.

“They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing,” he suggests.

Iran has also accused the US of breaching ceasefire conditions by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports.