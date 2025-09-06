 Trump administration ‘considering banning trans people from buying guns’

The U.S. Justice Department is allegedly considering proposals to prevent transgender people from buying guns in the US.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, described talks on the matter as “preliminary in nature” and said they stemmed from last week’s shooting at a Catholic church in Minnesota, which left two children dead and 17 others injured. The suspect in the shooting was transgender, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

The New York Post, also citing unnamed sources, also reported that talks were underway.

“The DOJ is actively evaluating options to prevent the pattern of violence we have seen from individuals with specific mental health challenges and substance abuse disorders. No specific criminal justice proposals have been advanced at this time,” a Justice Department spokesperson said when asked about the media reports.

The talks within President Donald Trump’s administration would pit the Republican Party’s long-held support of gun rights against the administration’s moves to limit the rights of transgender Americans.

Trump previously signed executive orders banning transgender people from the military and mandating that identification documents issued by the government be based on “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female.”

The Gun Owners of America rights group in a social media post responding to CNN’s report, said: “GOA opposes any & all gun bans. Full stop.”