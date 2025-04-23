Trump administration considering implementing incentives to get women to have more babies

The Trump administration is reportedly considering implementing incentives to get women to have more babies to tackle the declining birth rates in the U.S.

Officials in President Donald Trump’s administration have been quietly meeting with activists and birth advocates in order to come up with ideas including payments and motherhood awards to bolster the birth rates, according to The New York Times.

Per the outlet, one proposal reportedly being considered is to give a $5,000 cash “baby bonus” to American mothers after they have given birth.

Another proposal would allegedly bestow a “National Medal of Motherhood” to moms in the U.S. who have six or more children, a reward program that’s been utilized before by notable authoritarian world leaders.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to the Times that Trump “is proudly implementing policies to uplift American families.”

“The President wants America to be a country where all children can safely grow up and achieve the American dream,” she said.

“As a mother myself, I am proud to work for a president who is taking significant action to leave a better country for the next generation.”