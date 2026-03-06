Trump Administration Grants Rare Sanctions Waiver: India Allowed to Buy Stranded Russian Oil





In a pragmatic move to prevent global energy chaos amid escalating Middle East tensions, the Trump Treasury Department has issued a tight 30-day waiver permitting Indian refiners to purchase Russian crude already loaded on tankers before March 5, 2026. The relief, effective until April 4, 2026, targets oil stranded at sea due to prior sanctions—ensuring it reaches market without handing Moscow fresh revenue windfalls.





Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the decision as essential for stabilizing supply chains disrupted by West Asia conflict, with the short window deliberately limiting any benefit to the Kremlin. Indian buyers like Reliance, IOC, and BPCL stand to gain immediate access to discounted barrels, helping offset potential shortages from regional disruptions.





This limited exception follows months of U.S. pressure on India to slash Russian imports in exchange for tariff relief—pressure that secured New Delhi’s commitment to pivot toward American energy. Yet with Iranian threats and Hormuz risks spiking prices, pragmatic reality prevailed over ideology.





Critics may cry inconsistency, but the administration’s action prioritizes American interests: avoiding fuel shocks that hammer consumers and allies alike. In a world of hard choices, this keeps oil flowing—without rewarding aggression long-term. Strength through smart flexibility.