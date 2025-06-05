Trump admits Chinese president, Xi is tough and extremely difficult to make a deal with

Donald Trump has labeled Chinese president, Xi Jinping as one of those he’s finding it difficult to come into terms with

According to the United States president, President Xi is extremely difficult to struck a deal with as both China and US try to find ways to resolve their ongoing trade war.

Many believes that Trump’s statement reflects his perception of Xi Jinping as a formidable negotiator unlike other world leaders he had an easy path with.

His assertion is based on their interactions during trade talks and other diplomatic engagements.

The recent issues surrounding Taiwan is one that is adding fuel to an already existing fire between the two countries.

China and the United States have been going toe to toe on each other for months now over trade tarrifs.

The two leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal in their country’s interest but yet to find an agreement.

President Donald Trump however, expressed his admiration for the Chinese president despite his difficulties to struck a deal with.