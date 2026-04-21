TRUMP ADMITS TAKING IRAN’S URANIUM “WILL BE A LONG AND DIFFICULT PROCESS” — SO WHY DID AMERICA BOMB THEM?





US President Donald Trump has admitted that recovering Iran’s enriched uranium will be a “long and difficult process” — and that statement alone raises more questions than it answers.





Trump took to his Truth Social platform calling his military operation “Operation Midnight Hammer” describing it as a “complete and total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear sites. But now the same man is admitting the uranium is buried under rubble and won’t be easy to retrieve. So what exactly was the plan?





The United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on February 28, 2026. Three major nuclear sites were hit.





Iran’s foreign ministry has flatly denied any agreement to hand over its uranium stockpile. Yet Trump is already talking about sending in teams with heavy machinery to dig it out and transfer it to American soil.





Let that sink in. A sovereign nation’s resources bombed, buried, and now claimed by Washington.





When the West talks about “nuclear safety” ask yourself who the real danger is.

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