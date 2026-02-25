Trump admits U.S cities could be hit in Iranian missile fury



U.S President Donald Trump has warned that Iran is working on long-range missiles that could eventually reach the United States, raising fears that American cities may one day fall within Tehran’s strike capability.





Speaking during his State of the Union address, Trump said Iran already possesses missiles capable of threatening Europe and U.S military bases abroad and is now developing weapons that could “soon reach the United States of America.”





The warning comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme. Trump insisted the United States would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons but said his administration still prefers a diplomatic solution.





Military pressure has also increased, with the U.S deploying major naval and air assets to the Middle East while talks continue.





Analysts say Iran currently has short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, but intercontinental missile capability would significantly change the global security balance.



