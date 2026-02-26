Trump Advisers Weigh Impact of Possible Israel–Iran Strike



A report by Politico claims senior advisers around Donald Trump have discussed how a potential Israeli strike on Iran could influence American public opinion.





According to sources cited in the report, some officials believe that if Israel were to act first and Tehran retaliated, U.S. domestic support for direct American military involvement could increase. The discussions reportedly include scenarios of coordinated or joint operations, though diplomatic engagements are said to be continuing behind the scenes.

The White House has not publicly confirmed these internal deliberations.





Analysts warn that any escalation could carry serious regional consequences, including wider conflict across the Middle East, risks to U.S. personnel, and broader geopolitical implications involving powers such as China and Taiwan.





While no official policy shift has been announced, tensions remain high as military positioning and diplomatic talks continue simultaneously.