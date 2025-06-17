Trump Agrees to Pay $5M to Family of White Woman Killed as She Stormed the Capitol

The Trump administration has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Ashli Babbitt, a white woman fatally shot by police during the January 6th Capitol attack. The settlement comes after the family sued the government for $30 million, claiming the shooting was unjustified.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, was unarmed when she tried to climb through a broken door near the House chamber. A Capitol Police officer, not in uniform at the time, shot her. He later said he fired as a “last resort” and did not know if she was armed.

According to NBC4i, the lawsuit argued that the officer used excessive force without giving any warning and failed to de-escalate the situation. It also accused the Capitol Police of negligence, saying the department should have known the officer might behave recklessly.

Outgoing Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger says he was “extremely disappointed” with the settlement and disagreed with the Justice Department’s decision. About a third of the settlement will go to the family’s lawyers.

Last year, President Trump pardoned or dismissed charges against more than 1,500 people involved in the Capitol riot.