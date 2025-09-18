Trump and Epstein images projected onto Windsor Castle as US President visits UK

Four people were arrested on Tuesday, September 16, following a projection of images of Donald Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein onto the royal Windsor Castle, where the U.S. President is set to be hosted by King Charles during his state visit to Britain.

Trump arrived in Britain late on Tuesday, September 16, for an unprecedented second state visit, and was greeted by Charles today, September 17, as they begin a day of pomp at Windsor Castle.

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters unfurled a massive banner featuring a photograph of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle, and later projected several images of the two onto one of the castle’s towers.

The police said in a statement four adults were arrested on suspicion of malicious communications following an “unauthorised projection” at Windsor Castle, which they described as a “public stunt”. The four remain in custody.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on September 8 made public a birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein more than 20 years ago, though the White House has denied its authenticity.

The letter was also projected onto the castle, along with pictures of Epstein’s victims, news clips about the case and police reports.