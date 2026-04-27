BREAKING: Trump and Melania Demand ABC Fire Jimmy Kimmel After WHCD Shooting



The morning after a gunman was apprehended at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump went on the offensive against late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, demanding ABC terminate him over a joke he made days before the incident.





Kimmel had aired a comedy segment lampooning the Correspondents’ Dinner last week, during which he referred to Melania as someone with “the glow of an expectant widow” while joking about her marriage to the president.

The bit drew little attention at the time, but took on a different complexion after authorities arrested 31-year-old Cole Allen of Torrance, California, at the Washington Hilton on Saturday. Allen allegedly rushed a Secret Service checkpoint armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives, striking one agent who survived. The Trumps and cabinet members in attendance were evacuated and the dinner was shut down





Trump posted on Truth Social Monday morning, calling Kimmel’s joke “a despicable call to violence” and demanding he be “immediately fired by Disney and ABC.” Melania followed with her own statement on X, writing that Kimmel’s rhetoric was “intended to divide our country” and calling on ABC leadership to stop protecting him.





ABC had not responded to requests for comment as of Monday morning.



Kimmel has been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration throughout the president’s second term, regularly attending anti-Trump demonstrations. He was previously suspended by Disney last year after remarks about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk drew condemnation and scrutiny from the FCC. He returned to air shortly after and declined to apologize.