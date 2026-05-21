Trump and Netanyahu Diverge On Iran War’s  future in tense phone call

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a tense phone conversation over the future of the ongoing Iran conflict, exposing growing differences between Washington and Tel Aviv on how to proceed.





According to a new CNN report, sources familiar with the discussion say Trump and Netanyahu spoke multiple times in recent days as tensions surrounding Iran continued to rise. During an earlier conversation, Trump reportedly informed the Israeli leader that the United States was considering launching new targeted military strikes against Iran early in the week under an operation reportedly named “Operation Sledgehammer.”





However, less than 24 hours later, Trump unexpectedly announced that the planned strikes would be paused following requests from Gulf allies including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Diplomats from the region have since been working closely with US and Pakistani mediators to explore a possible diplomatic framework aimed at restarting negotiations with Tehran.





Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump hinted that negotiations with Iran were entering a decisive stage.



“We’re in the final stages of Iran. We’ll see what happens,” Trump said, adding that the US could either secure a deal or take actions that would be “a little bit nasty.”





The decision to pause military action reportedly frustrated Netanyahu, who has consistently pushed for a more aggressive military approach toward Iran. Israeli officials believe delaying strikes gives Tehran more time to strengthen its position and continue what they describe as diplomatic stalling tactics.





Sources said Netanyahu expressed his disappointment directly to Trump during the hour-long phone call, arguing that postponing the attacks was a mistake and urging the US president to move forward with military operations.





The disagreement highlighted the growing divide between both leaders. While Trump appears willing to give diplomacy more time, Netanyahu and senior Israeli officials are increasingly pushing for renewed military action.





Despite the tension, Trump projected confidence when asked about his relationship with Netanyahu. “He’ll do whatever I want him to do,” Trump told reporters.





Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue behind the scenes. Iran’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that messages have been exchanged between both countries through Pakistani mediators.





Iranian officials stated they are currently reviewing American proposals based on a previous 14-point framework submitted by Tehran. Pakistan’s army chief, Asim Munir, is also expected to travel to Tehran as part of ongoing mediation efforts aimed at preventing further escalation in the region.





Pakistan has become a key player in attempts to broker peace, previously hosting high-level talks involving US Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliamentary officials earlier this year.





However, major disagreements remain unresolved, especially concerning Iran’s nuclear program and frozen financial assets. Regional sources say Tehran has not backed away from its core demands despite ongoing negotiations.





Although Trump is still publicly pursuing diplomacy, he continues to warn that military action remains an option if talks fail.



“If we don’t get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We’re all ready to go,” Trump said.