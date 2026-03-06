BREAKING: Trump and Pete Hegseth sank a defenseless Iranian ship and then left the survivors to DROWN in violation of the Geneva Convention and basic human decency!





Kanwal Sibal, a very distinguished Indian statesman and former Foreign Secretary, called out Trump and Pete Hegseth for war crimes in the sinking of the IRIS Dena, an Iranian warship that was in India for joint exercises.





“I am told that as per protocol for this exercise, ships cannot carry any ammunition. It was defenceless,” said Sibal. “The attack by the US submarine was premeditated as the US was aware of the Iranian ship’s presence in the exercise to which the US navy was invited but withdrew from participation at the last minute, presumably with this operation in mind.”





“The US has ignored India’s sensitivities as the ship was in these waters because of India’s invitation.





The attack, which has been championed as a great victory by Trump and Hegseth, killed 87 sailors and left 32 survivors, who the Americans left to drown. Sri Lanka was forced to step in and rescue them.





This is a shocking display of the cruelty and depravity of Pete Hegseth’s military. Helping survivors is one of the most important unspoken rules of the sea; even the Nazis were known for helping rescue the survivors of their U-Boat attacks in World War 2.





Far from being a huge win for America, it was yet another display of the Trump administration’s cowardice: sinking a defenseless ship and then leaving brown people to die.



Human life means nothing to these monsters.