Trump and Xi Hold Deep Talks on Hormuz Crisis



During talks between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, both leaders reportedly discussed the growing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz as Chinese vessels continue transiting the key waterway.





According to Trump, Xi made a “very strong commitment” that China would not send military equipment to support Iran in any potential conflict involving the U.S. and Israel — a statement Trump described as highly significant.





Xi also reportedly offered to help mediate efforts aimed at restoring stability and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, saying China is also heavily affected due to its massive dependence on oil imports from the region.





The discussions highlight rising global concern that any prolonged disruption in Hormuz could shake energy markets and escalate tensions across the Middle East.