BREAKING: Trump begs Europe to fix his Hormuz problem for him in desperate, frantic Truth Social outburst!





Donald Trump just lashed out at European countries struggling with jet fuel shortages caused by his illegal Iran war, specifically calling out the UK for refusing to join his supposed “decapitation” of Iran.





Trump wrote: “All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom … I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.





“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us.”





He then lied that Iran has been “essentially decimated” and “the hard part is done,” telling allies therefore to “go get your own oil!”





This is Trump at his most pusillanimous: starting an illegal war that de didn’t believe would shut the Strait of Hormuz and set of a global energy crisis, then turning around and scolding allies for not cleaning up his mess while trying to profiteer off their desperation by selling them American jet fuel.





If you have had enough of Trump’s delusional recklessness and bullying approach to diplomacy, please like and share.