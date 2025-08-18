Trump biographer says White House insider texted blunt, profane message after Putin summit

President Donald Trump has sought to present his recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a constructive encounter, but several inside accounts and media analyses suggest otherwise.

Analysts highlighted how Putin managed to shift U.S. policy rhetoric toward a broader “peace agreement,” a move that aligned with Kremlin narratives — without offering any tangible concessions, giving him symbolic and diplomatic gains at U.S. expense.

On The Daily Beast Podcast Saturday, Trump biographer Michael Wolff said a close aide texted him simply: “F— –.”

Wolff concluded that Trump emerged from the meeting in Alaska clearly disadvantaged, a sentiment seemingly shared by those inside his circle. “Trump got f— –,” he said.

“We got nothing out of this,” Wolff said. “This is, you know, this is really, really a loss for Trump, and potentially a loss for Ukraine.”

The summit began with direct and symbolic gestures. U.S. airmen rolled out a red carpet and fighter jets and a B‑2 bomber performed a flyover as Putin arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. Trump and Putin shook hands and exchanged smiles before the U.S. president invited the Russian leader into the presidential limousine, “The Beast,” where they waved to onlookers.

Following the conclusion of their Anchorage summit, both leaders made succinct joint remarks at the base. Trump called the outcome “very productive” but said that key issues remained unresolved and that no formal agreement had been reached.

In later interviews, he shifted focus onto Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders, urging them to broker a peace deal.

When asked what Trump received in return for such optics, Wolff said, “Practically nothing.”