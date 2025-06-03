Trump blames Biden for horrific Colorado attack

President Donald Trump said former President Joe Biden’s “ridiculous Open Border Policy” was to blame after a man accused of attacking a pro-Israeli event in Colorado was discovered to be in the U.S. after overstaying his visa.

In a Monday post to Truth Social, Trump broke his silence about the Sunday attack on demonstrators calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. Authorities say eight people were hurt.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America,” Trump wrote. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy.”

“Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law,” the president added. “This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the alleged attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, entered the country legally before overstaying his visa. He applied for asylum in September 2022, and his visa expired in February 2023.