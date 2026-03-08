Trump Blasts Iranian Regime: School Strike Likely Their Own Deadly Misfire



President Trump firmly rejected claims that U.S. forces bombed a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Iran, calling it another tragic case of the Iranian regime’s incompetence and disregard for civilian life.





In a pointed exchange with reporters, Trump stated plainly: “No, in my opinion, based on what I’ve seen, that was done by Iran.”





Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backed the view, stressing that only Iran targets civilians and confirming an ongoing investigation while pointing to Tehran’s long history of reckless actions against its own people.





The February 28 incident occurred on the opening day of decisive U.S.-Israeli operations to neutralize Iran’s threats. Iranian state media claims 165-180 deaths, mostly young girls, at Shajareh Tayyebeh school. Yet evidence points strongly to an Iranian missile malfunction or errant fire amid the chaos they created.





Multiple reports and eyewitness accounts circulating show Iranian missiles going off course during the conflict, a pattern consistent with their poorly maintained arsenal and desperate tactics.





The U.S. military never deliberately targets innocents, especially children. This stands in stark contrast to the mullahs’ record of brutality, including crushing their own protests and using human shields.





Trump’s clear message: Iran owns this tragedy. America fights to end threats, not to harm the innocent. The regime’s failures, not our precision, explain the heartbreaking loss.