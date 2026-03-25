Trump  blew up in Ecuador was actually just a DAIRY FARM that had nothing to do with drug dealers!

BREAKING: The NY Times just revealed that “drug camp” that Trump and Hegseth blew up in Ecuador was actually just a DAIRY FARM that had nothing to do with drug dealers!





In early March, the Trump administration surprised the world when it announced that it had bombed a drug trafficking base in Ecuador as it lashed out in a violent killing spree all over the world.





Like so many of the innocent fishermen who were murdered by Trump and Pete Hegseth’s boat bombings, the victims at this “drug camp” turned out to be dairy farmers, according to local residents.





The New York Times discovered that the video released by the Trump administration to highlight their murderous prowess actually showed a dairy farm that had been bombed by the Ecuadorean military.





The Times reports that “Ecuadorean soldiers arrived by helicopter on March 3, doused several shelters and sheds with gasoline and ignited them after interrogating workers and beating four of them with the butts of their guns. Three of the workers, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation by the government, said the soldiers later choked and subjected them to electrical shocks before letting them go.”





“Village residents said Ecuadorean helicopters returned to the farm three days later, on March 6, and appeared to drop explosives on the farm’s smoldering remains. It was at that point, they said, that Ecuadorean soldiers recorded the footage that U.S. and Ecuadorean officials said captured the bombing of a traffickers’ compound.”





Hegseth’s Pentagon provided the Ecuadorean military with the false intelligence that this dairy farm was in fact a drug dealer camp.





The dairy farm’s owner, Miguel, told the Times he bought the 350-acre farm about six years ago for $9,000 and had a herd of 50 cows he used for milk and meat.





“He fought back tears as he explained what was there before: two wooden shelters, an outpost to make cheese, sheds for his equipment. The horse paddock was spared, but the chicken coop was gone,” reports the Times.





“It’s an outrage,” Miguel said, stepping over his dead chickens. “It’s a lie that 50 people trained here. Where are they going to train? Out here in the open? There’s no logic.”

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Everywhere the Trump administration goes, needless death and violence follow, and the victims are almost always innocent people.





This poor man’s life was ruined by a fat pedophile and an alcoholic TV host thousands of miles away just so that some skinhead White House intern could make a meme for social media of things blowing up.





When this is all over, Trump and Hegseth need to be held accountable for every one of their crimes, and that list grows longer by the day. Poor Miguel definitely needs to file a lawsuit.