TRUMP BUYS BURKINA FASO WITH $147 MILLION WHILE CAPTAIN IBRAHIM TRAORE PREACHES ANTI-WEST

TRUMP BUYS BURKINA FASO WITH $147 MILLION WHILE TRAORE PREACHES ANTI-WEST!





The same America that Captain Ibrahim Traore expelled and insulted is now writing Burkina Faso a $147 million health cheque and Traore signed it.





Trump didn’t beg. Trump didn’t threaten. Trump simply put money on the table and watched the “anti-West revolutionary” pick it up.





Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa said NO. Zambia’s Hichilema said NO. But Traore the man who gives the loudest anti-America speeches in Africa said YES.





You cannot burn the American flag in public and cash American cheques in private. That is not sovereignty. That is performance.





If this deal is real, Captain Traore has betrayed every word he ever spoke about African liberation and independence from Western control.





Africa deserves leaders whose actions match their words not revolutionaries who negotiate behind the curtain they set on fire.





The continent is watching, Captain.



You cannot preach Pan-Africanism and pocket Washington’s money at the same time.





Trump wins this round. And Traore’s credibility is the price Burkina Faso paid.



-African hype media