Trump calls Elon Musk CRAZY; threatens to terminate the governmental subsidies and contracts of his businesses

A lot of things and names have been called as President Trump and Elon Musk continue to lash out at each other on social media.

In a post on his Truth Social, Trump referred to Musk as “CRAZY.” According to him, Musk’s recent actions were sparked after he “asked him to leave” and took away his “EV Mandate.”

He also alleged that the said mandate forced to people to buy electric cars although they did not want to and that Musk knew all along that he was going to end it.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump wrote on his page.

In a separate post, Trump added:

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”