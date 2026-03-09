BREAKING: Trump Calls Putin to Discuss Ending Wars in Iran and Ukraine



President Trump initiated a one-hour phone call with Russian President Putin on March 9, 2026, according to the Kremlin.

The conversation, described by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov as businesslike, frank, and constructive, centered on proposals to quickly resolve the conflict involving Iran and advance negotiations toward a ceasefire and settlement in Ukraine.





Putin shared ideas for a swift diplomatic end to the Iran situation, while Trump reiterated his push for rapid de-escalation in Ukraine.

The call marks a direct diplomatic channel amid ongoing global tensions, with potential implications for energy markets and broader stability. No immediate White House readout has contradicted the Russian account.