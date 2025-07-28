TRUMP CALLS TO PROSECUTE BEYONCE ON A NON EXISTENT $11M PAYMENT





President Donald Trump over the weekend called for the prosecution of music superstar Beyoncé – based on something that did not actually happen.



Trump claimed in a social media post that Beyoncé broke the law by supposedly getting paid $11 million for her endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during an October 2024 event in Houston. But there is simply no basis for Trump’s claim that Beyoncé received an $11 million payment related to the Harris campaign, let alone for the endorsement in particular.



Federal campaign spending records show a $165,000 payment from the Harris campaign to Beyoncé’s production company, which the campaign listed as a “campaign event production” expense.

A Harris campaign spokesperson told Deadline last year that they didn’t pay celebrity endorsers, but were required by law to cover the costs connected to their appearances.



By: CNN