Trump Calls Virginia Election “Rigged” After Democrats Win Referendum



Donald Trump is once again crying foul over an election result he doesn’t like. After Virginia Democrats secured a narrow victory on a ballot referendum, Trump took to social media to declare the entire process fraudulent, pointing to late mail-in ballots as evidence of a stolen outcome.





Trump claimed Republicans were dominating all night until mail-in votes shifted the results, and attacked the referendum’s wording as “purposefully unintelligible and deceptive.”

In a moment of trademark self-aggrandizement, he declared himself “an extraordinarily brilliant person” who couldn’t even understand the ballot language, then demanded courts intervene to overturn the result.





This is the same playbook he has run since 2020. Lose or come close to losing, scream rigged, and demand judges do what voters wouldn’t.

Virginia’s courts will now be asked to clean up another tantrum from a man who has never once accepted an election result that didn’t go his way.