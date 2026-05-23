Trump Cancels Weekend Plans, Stays in Washington as Iran Tensions Escalate



U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly canceled his weekend travel plans and decided to remain at the White House as tensions with Iran continue to rise.





According to multiple international reports, Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the slow progress of negotiations and is now signaling he could authorize another wave of military strikes if talks fail to produce results.





Senior U.S. military and intelligence officials have also reportedly canceled leave and remain on standby amid concerns that the situation could rapidly escalate.





Despite the growing pressure, diplomacy has not fully collapsed. Pakistan is still attempting to mediate between Washington and Tehran, with Pakistan’s top military leadership reportedly traveling to Iran in a last-minute effort to prevent a wider regional conflict.