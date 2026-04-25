TRUMP CANCELS WITKOFF AND KUSHNER TRIP TO PAKISTAN FOR IRAN TALKS — “WE HAVE ALL THE CARDS. THEY CAN CALL US ANYTIME THEY WANT”





President Trump just pulled the plug on the planned meeting in Pakistan between his special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Iranian officials.





In a direct quote to Fox News, Trump said: “I’ve told my people a little while ago they were getting ready to leave and I said nope you’re not going to make an 18-hour flight to go there. We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want but you’re not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around and talk about nothing.”





The cancellation comes right before the team was set to board the plane, sending a clear message: no more wasting time on unserious negotiations while Iran drags its feet.





Trump is done playing games. Iran knows exactly where the leverage sits. They can pick up the phone and call whenever they’re ready to get serious.