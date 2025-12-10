Trump centralizes AI regulation power at federal level



President Trump announced this week an executive order that would strip US states of their authority to regulate artificial intelligence, arguing that a unified national framework is essential for maintaining America’s global AI dominance





The move comes as Washington seeks to outpace China in the AI race, with the technology representing one of the largest investment sectors in the country. However, the initiative faces significant political opposition from Democrats and some Republicans who express concerns about potential economic and social impacts of unchecked AI development.





Trump argues that having 50 different state-level regulations would “destroy AI in its infancy” and threaten US competitiveness on the world stage.