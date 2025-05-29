Trump claims Canada is considering becoming 51st USA state in exchange for free Golden Dome protection

U.S. leader, Donald Trump, has claimed that Canada is considering becoming the 51st state of the United States in exchange for free inclusion in his proposed Golden Dome missile defence system.

Trump made the claim on his TruthSocial platform shortly after King Charles addressed the opening of Canada’s parliament, where the monarch acknowledged the country’s “unprecedented challenges” and emphasised the government’s commitment to protecting Canada’s sovereignty.

“I told Canada, which very much wants to be part of our fabulous Golden Dome System, that it will cost $61 billion dollars if they remain a separate, but unequal, nation, but will cost zero dollars if they become our cherished 51st State. They are considering the offer!” Trump wrote, providing no evidence to support his assertion.

Canada’s Prime Minister, Mark Carney, has consistently rejected Trump’s proposals.

In a statement to CTV News, the prime minister’s office reaffirmed Canada’s position: “The prime minister has been clear at every opportunity, including in his conversations with President Trump, that Canada is an independent, sovereign nation, and it will remain one.”

Last week, Trump unveiled his Golden Dome plan—a missile defence system designed to protect the U.S. from ballistic, hypersonic, and even space-based missile threats. He claimed the architecture for the system was finalised and that it would deploy advanced technologies across land, sea, and space, including satellite-based interceptors. He projected the system would be fully operational by January 2029 and could cost as much as $500 billion.

While Trump suggested Canada’s participation in the Golden Dome would depend on its statehood, Canada has expressed interest in broader security cooperation. The prime minister’s office confirmed that Carney’s government, empowered by a recent election victory, is negotiating a comprehensive new security and economic relationship with the United States. These talks include strengthening the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and related initiatives like the Golden Dome.

King Charles, addressing Canada’s parliament before Trump’s remarks, delivered pointed comments emphasising Canada’s sovereignty and independence. While acknowledging efforts to redefine the country’s economic and security ties with the U.S. based on “mutual respect,” he also stressed that Canada is seeking to deepen partnerships with reliable allies around the world.

Although the King’s speech is written by the Canadian government, Charles added personal remarks reinforcing Canada’s commitment to self-determination—statements widely interpreted as a subtle response to Trump’s overtures.