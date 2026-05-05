Trump claims Iran targeted shipping, calls on South Korea to join mission



Donald Trump stated that Iran has targeted vessels linked to multiple nations, including a South Korean cargo ship, amid ongoing maritime tensions tied to “Project Freedom.”





He also claimed U.S. forces have engaged and destroyed seven small fast boats, while noting that, aside from the South Korea-linked vessel, no major damage has been reported in transit through the Strait of Hormuz so far.





Trump urged South Korea to join the operation, signaling potential expansion of multinational involvement.





A press briefing by senior U.S. defense leadership is expected soon.



Situation evolving.