TRUMP CLAIMS “PROTECTION” FOR WHITE SOUTH AFRICANS AS GENOCIDE ROW ERUPTS!





US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh international controversy after claiming his administration protected white South Africans under a special asylum pathway, while sharply criticising previous immigration policies such as “catch-and-release” and broader refugee resettlement programmes.

Trump asserted that white farmers in South Africa are being targeted in racially motivated killings, describing the situation as a “genocide” and saying it justified exceptional protection measures.





The remarks have reignited a long-running and highly sensitive political debate between Washington and Pretoria over crime, race, and rural violence.

The South African government has repeatedly and firmly rejected these allegations, stating there is no evidence of genocide or racially targeted attacks against white farmers, and stressing that violent crime affects all communities across the country regardless of race.





The latest comments are expected to further strain diplomatic discourse and fuel global political backlash.