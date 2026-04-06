Trump claims that the Iranians like being bombed in his war and that they get “upset” when he isn’t bombing them.

BREAKING: Trump insanely claims that the Iranians like being bombed in his illegal war and that they get “upset” when he isn’t bombing them.

The man who blew up an entire school full of little girls thinks that the parents are grateful…

“How is it taking care of the Iranian people if you’re bombing their energy infrastructure?” a reporter asked Trump.

“Yeah, who are you with? Who are you with?” Trump said, immediately defensive.

“CBS,” said the reporter.

“Well that’s a radical left group of lunatics, if you will,” Trump said.

In reality, CBS News is the furthest thing from a “radical left” outlet and has tacked to the right ever since Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison installed Bari Weiss as his pro-Trump, pro-Israel ideological czar.

“Let me just tell you, let me just tell you, a very fair question,” Trump continued. “The Iranian people, when they don’t hear bombs go off, they’re upset. They want to hear bombs because they want to be free.”

“And the only reason they’re not out protesting, you know that, is because they were informed that if they protest, like the wrestler and his friends, if they protest they will be shot immediately. And that’s an edict, that’s in writing,” he added. “If they protest, if they go out in the streets, they will be immediately shot.”

At this point, the claim that this war has anything to do with “liberating” the Iranian people is beyond insulting. Trump is carrying out a terrorist bombing campaign, blowing up schools, bridges, and universities because he wants to destabilize the entire country for Israel. He’s threatening to wipe out Iran’s power plants next. This is total war, not a selective bombing campaign designed to weaken the Iranian government.

The reason that people aren’t protesting in the streets is because they don’t want to get torn apart by American bombs. On top of that, nothing unites support behind even the most unpopular domestic government faster than foreign aggression.

If the Iranian people have to choose between a theocratic government that they hate and the American-Israeli coalition that’s murdering their children, they’re going to choose the former every time.

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