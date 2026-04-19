BREAKING: Trump claims the Navy blew a hole in an Iranian cargo ship and seized the vessel – which blows tomorrow’s negotiations completely apart too!

In a dramatic Truth Social post, Donald Trump boasted that a U.S. Navy destroyer intercepted a massive Iranian-flagged cargo ship named TOUSKA in the Gulf of Oman, gave the crew a warning to stop, and then “blew a hole in the engine room” when they refused.

He claims the ship is now in U.S. custody and under control of the Marines.

This would be a direct military strike on an Iranian vessel during an alleged ceasefire – an extremely serious and dangerous escalation.

Trump described the nearly 900-foot-long ship as trying to run the U.S. naval blockade.

He also noted the vessel was already under Treasury sanctions for prior illegal activity.

There has been no independent confirmation of Trump’s claims so far from the Pentagon, U.S. Central Command, or any other official source as yet.

This comes just days after Trump was threatening to bomb every power plant and bridge in Iran if they didn’t accept his “deal.” Now he’s showing what he really thinks of his deal by openly celebrating what sounds like an armed confrontation at sea and clear violation of “ceasefire” in any context.

More reckless action from our commander-in-chief just when it seemed like things were on the brink of calming down.

If true, and the United States breaks its word again, this might set back the end of the war significantly, and everyone but Trump’s billionaire buddies and the gang of grifters in the White House will be the worse for it.

Let’s hope Trump’s got his story wrong again. But if you are just tired of this all and have had just about enough of Donald Trump as commander of anything, please like and share.-Occupy Democrats