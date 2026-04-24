TRUMP CONFIRMS CONSIDERING BAILOUT OR BUYOUT OF SPIRIT AIRLINES TO SAVE 18,000 JOBS





President Trump just confirmed the U.S. government is actively looking at helping Spirit Airlines, which is on the verge of collapse.





“We’re looking at helping them,” Trump said. “We have 18,000 people that live in this country — some great people and great employees. We’re thinking about doing it. Helping them out — meaning bailing them out or buying them out.”





Trump went further: “We may just buy it! We’d be getting it virtually debt free! They have some good aircraft and some good assets… And when the price of oil goes down, we could sell it for a profit, I’d love to be able to save those jobs.”





He added: “They have some very good slots which are pretty valuable!”



Trump also blamed the previous administration, noting that Barack Obama blocked a potential merger years ago that could have prevented the current crisis. He indicated he already has someone in mind to run the airline if the deal goes through.