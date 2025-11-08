President Trump confirms he’s spoken with President Xi and President Putin about global denuclearization — to save humanity. ☮️





“Well, look, we had a tremendous meeting, as you know, with President Xi in China. And my doctrine would be denuclearization because we have enough nuclear—we’re number one, Russia’s number two, China’s number three, way behind but they’ll be even in four or five years—they’re, you know, working overtime on nuclear weapons.

I think that denuclearization would be a great thing. We could blow up the world 150 times. There’s no need for this. So I really think we’re going to have—I’ve spoken to President Putin about it, I’ve spoken to President Xi about it, and everybody would like to spend all of that money on other things, people that really, you know, things that can benefit people now. So I think something like that could happen, the denuclearization.

It’s really—I want peace, I want peace through strength, but we want peace all over the world. We’re very close to getting it. We had a lot of wars raging that people didn’t know about. Now they’re not raging anymore. We have one left and we’re going to hopefully get that taken care of.”