🚨 Breaking News : Trump Declares Iran War a ‘Short-Term Excursion’ Set to End ‘Very Soon’ – Strikes to Continue Until Total Defeat





Washington, D.C. – March 10, 2026 – In a bold address to Republican lawmakers and a follow-up press conference in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed that the escalating U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran will wrap up “very soon”, describing the operation as a necessary “short-term excursion” to neutralize existential threats.

Speaking amid ongoing airstrikes that have targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities, missile stockpiles, and naval assets, Trump emphasized that the strikes will persist relentlessly until Iran achieves “unconditional surrender” and is “totally and decisively defeated.”





“This isn’t a forever war – it’s a quick, decisive hit to make sure they never threaten us or our allies again,” Trump stated, adding that the mission is already “very complete” and “far ahead of schedule.” He predicted a sharp drop in global oil prices post-resolution but issued a stark warning: any Iranian attempts to disrupt key shipping lanes like the Strait of Hormuz would trigger “harder and faster” responses.





The conflict, which ignited on February 28, 2026, has seen intense exchanges, including the reported de∆th of Iran’s Supreme Leader ∆li Kh∆menei and the swift installation of Mojtaba Kh∆menei as his successor. Tehran has rebuffed ceasefire overtures, vowing “unyielding resistance” while facing mounting casualties and infrastructure losses.





As markets react with volatile oil swings and regional allies bolster defenses, Trump’s timeline raises urgent questions: Will this mark a swift pivot to diplomacy, or a prolonged shadow war? Stay tuned for live updates.





Sources: Reported by Axios, CNBC, CBS News, Al Jazeera, BBC, NBC News, The Guardian, and The Wall Street Journal based on direct quotes from Trump’s March 9 remarks.