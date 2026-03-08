Trump Declares Iran’s Military Crippled: Navy Sunk, Air Force Erased



President Trump delivered a stark assessment from Air Force One, stating the U.S. has decisively dismantled Iran’s key military capabilities in the ongoing conflict.





“We’ve wiped out their navy—44 ships,” Trump said. “We’ve wiped out their air force, every plane. We’ve wiped out most of their missiles.”





The claims come amid Operation Epic Fury, now in its second week, with U.S. forces reporting over 3,000 targets struck. Pentagon figures align closely, confirming around 43 Iranian warships hit or sunk, alongside severe degradation of Tehran’s air defenses, missile stocks, and communications networks.





Trump’s remarks underscore a rapid shift in the balance of power, leaving Iran’s conventional forces severely diminished and its regime under intense pressure. The president has signaled further operations to ensure Iran’s ability to threaten the region is permanently curtailed.