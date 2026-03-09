Trump Declares Victory in Sight: Iran War ‘Very Complete,’ U.S. Far Ahead of Schedule



President Trump told CBS News in a phone interview that the U.S. military campaign against Iran is wrapping up decisively and faster than expected.





“I think the war is very complete, pretty much,” Trump said from his Doral, Florida golf club.



He added that Iran has “no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force.” Their missiles are “down to a scatter.”





Trump emphasized the operation is “very far ahead of the initial four to five week estimated time frame.”





In the same remarks, he discussed the Strait of Hormuz, noting the U.S. “could do a lot” there and is considering taking it over to ensure smooth oil transit, warning Iran against any disruption: “If they do anything bad, that would be the end of Iran and you’d never hear the name again.”





The comments came amid reports of sharp drops in crude oil prices and a stock market rebound, as markets reacted to signs of de-escalation and restored energy flows. Trump’s assessment signals a swift end to the conflict that has rattled global energy markets.