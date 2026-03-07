Trump Declares Victory: Iran Surrenders to Neighbors, Halts Attacks



President Trump announced Saturday that Iran has apologized to its Middle East neighbors and fully surrendered by promising to end its aggression against them. The breakthrough comes amid relentless U.S. and Israeli strikes that have crippled Tehran’s military capabilities.





Trump credited the decisive American-led pressure for forcing Iran’s hand, stating the regime “surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them any more.” He emphasized this shift happened only because of the “relentless U.S. and Israeli attack,” proving strength brings results.





Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian did issue a public apology for strikes on regional states and vowed no further attacks unless provoked from their territory. Yet he defiantly rejected U.S. calls for unconditional surrender as an impossible “dream.”





The contrast is clear: while Tehran offers tactical concessions under fire, Trump frames them as total capitulation. With Iran’s air force, navy, and missile stocks decimated, the path forward points to continued pressure until the regime fully complies or collapses.





America’s resolve under Trump is delivering real wins in a region long plagued by Iranian bullying. Peace through strength works.