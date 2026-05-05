Trump declines to say whether ceasefire is still in effect

President Donald Trump declined to say if the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place, after both sides fired shots in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pressed last night by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt if the ceasefire with Iran is “over,” and if strikes could resume as that evening, Trump told Hewitt, “Well, I can’t tell you that.”

“You wouldn’t — if I answered that question, you’d say this man is not smart enough to be president,” Trump said.

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Trump warned Iranian forces they would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if they attempted to target US ships in the strait or the Persian Gulf.

Later in the interview, he insisted war with Iran, “militarily … is essentially over.”