Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently serving a four-year federal sentence for pr0stitution-related offences, has asked U.S. President Donald Trump for a pardon, a request Trump says he does not intend to grant.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, January 8, Trump confirmed that Combs had written to him seeking clemency, but the president indicated he was not inclined to approve it. Combs, 56, was convicted in July of two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for purposes of pr0stitution. He was acquitted on more serious charges including s3x trafficking and racketeering.

Trump also ruled out pardons for several other high-profile figures, including former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, who was seized by U.S. forces over the weekend and faces drug-trafficking charges. “No, I don’t see that,” Trump said when asked about granting Maduro clemency.

The president similarly dismissed the idea of pardons for disgraced crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried, serving 25 years for financial crimes, and former Democratic senator Robert Menendez, serving 11 years for bribery. Trump said he had not been asked about a possible pardon for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of the 2020 murder of George Floyd, an incident that triggered nationwide racial justice protests.

Trump has issued widespread pardons since returning to office, including more than 1,500 people linked to the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, as well as a series of other political allies and loyalists.