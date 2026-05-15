BREAKING: Trump DOJ Moves to Indict Raúl Castro for 1996 Murder of American Pilots





The United States is finally taking concrete steps to indict 94-year-old Raúl Castro for ordering the 1996 shootdown of two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue civilian planes, killing four people including three Americans.





This long-overdue action targets the communist dictator responsible for blasting humanitarian flights out of the sky in an act of barbarism over international waters. After decades of weak U.S. leadership ignoring the atrocity, the Trump DOJ is pursuing justice.





The push builds on letters from Cuban-American lawmakers urging action and a reopened state investigation in Florida that was previously shut down. Families have waited 30 years while Castro hid behind his crumbling regime.



Sources:



– CBS News report on DOJ steps toward indictment

– Letters from Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart, Carlos Giménez, and María Elvira Salazar to Trump and AG Pam Bondi

– Florida AG James Uthmeier’s reopened probe

– Polymarket market on formal charges by June 30, 2026