Trump Draws Hard Line on Iran: No More Ceasefire Extensions, Bombing Resumes If No Deal





President Donald Trump delivered a clear warning to the mullahs in Tehran today: the fragile two-week ceasefire with Iran ends soon, with no extensions on the table.





“If we don’t reach an agreement, the bombing will begin,” Trump stated bluntly.



The short-term truce, brokered by Pakistan after U.S. strikes hammered Iranian targets, aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and halt hostilities. But with the deadline approaching, Trump made it plain that America will not wait around while Iran plays games.





U.S. negotiators, including Vice President JD Vance, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, are heading to Islamabad for talks. Trump noted uncertainty over whether the Iranian side will even show up.





Iranian state media reports confirm Tehran has not changed its stance and remains reluctant to attend.