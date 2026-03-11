President Trump Draws Red Line: Iran Must Clear Mines from Strait of Hormuz or Face Unprecedented Force





President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to Iran on Tuesday, demanding the immediate removal of any naval mines placed in the Strait of Hormuz—the critical chokepoint for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.





In a forceful Truth Social post, Trump declared: “If Iran has put out any mines in the Hormuz Strait, and we have no reports of them doing so, we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY! If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before.”





He added that clearing any mines would mark “a giant step in the right direction,” while hinting at swift U.S. action against vessels attempting to deploy them.





The statement comes amid U.S. intelligence reports, cited by CNN and others, indicating Iran has begun laying a limited number of mines—perhaps a few dozen—in recent days, even as the ongoing conflict has already severely restricted tanker traffic.





In a show of resolve, the U.S. military struck decisively, destroying multiple Iranian mine-laying vessels (reports range from 10 to 16) near the strait, with Trump announcing the hits and CENTCOM confirming the ruthless precision strikes on inactive threats.





Trump has made clear that America will not allow Tehran to hold global energy supplies hostage. With the U.S. Navy positioned to protect the vital waterway and options like tanker escorts on the table, Trump’s message is unmistakable: keep the Strait open, or pay a devastating price.





This firm stance aims to restore free flow of oil, stabilize markets rattled by the conflict, and deter further Iranian escalation. Peace through strength remains the path forward.