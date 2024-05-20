Trump endorsed by NRA and promises to uphold gun rights

Ex-president Trump told people with guns to vote next time there is an election. He said this to a big group of National Rifle Association members in Texas, where they said they support him for president again.

“We need to make sure that people who own guns are voting,” Trump said a day after campaigning in Minnesota during his criminal hush money trial. “I believe you are a group of rebels. ” “But let’s break the rules and vote this time. ”

Trump said that in the upcoming election, the Second Amendment, which is about the right to own guns, is very important. He claimed that if Democratic President Joe Biden is re-elected, he will take away people’s guns for sure. Joe has been trying to take guns away from law-abiding people for 40 years.

The Biden administration is trying to stop gun violence. They made a new rule to close a loophole that lets unlicensed dealers sell many guns without doing background checks.

Trump promised to keep supporting the Second Amendment, saying it’s in danger. He also said he’s the best friend of people who own guns while the US has more deaths from mass shootings than ever before. 42 mass killings happened last year, and 217 people died. It was one of the deadliest years ever.

Biden criticized the likely Republican candidate for president. He said Trump made inappropriate comments after a school shooting in Iowa. Trump said the incident was really bad, but then he said we need to move on from it. We need to keep going.

On Friday in Minnesota, Trump said, “You know, it’s really surprising. ” People who own guns and use them legally really like guns, but they don’t usually vote. But we still need their votes. There’s no one else to vote for because the Democrats want to ban guns and they will ban guns.

Trump criticized Robert F Kennedy Jr during his speech, calling him “radical left” and “a disaster,” and mentioning that Kennedy had labeled the NRA as a “terror group. ”

“Don’t worry about it. ” “Don’t throw away your vote,” he said. “He said you’re a bad group, but I say you’re very important to America. ” (Kennedy later said in a Fox News interview that he didn’t remember his 2018 tweet. ) “He said he doesn’t think they are a terror group and he supports the Second Amendment. ”

Trump said he will talk at the Libertarian Party’s meeting next week and will ask its members to vote for him.

“He said we need to join them. ” “We need to win that 3% because we can’t risk Joe Biden winning. ”

On Saturday, Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee said they made a new group called “Gun Owners for Trump. ” It’s for people who support gun rights and work with guns.

Biden wants to reduce gun violence a lot, so he made a special office to help with that. Kamala Harris is in charge of it. Biden wants Congress to make a law to ban assault weapons, which is something Democrats were scared to do in the past.

Harris said that Donald Trump is supporting the gun lobby and making the problem of gun-related deaths among children and teens worse. She and Biden will work to keep Americans safe from guns, while Trump will prioritize the interests of the gun lobby over the safety of our kids and communities.

When Trump was in charge, he promised to make gun laws tougher at times. After a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 others were injured, Trump promised survivors and their families that he would be very strict about checking people’s backgrounds before they can buy guns. He said he would stand up to the NRA (National Rifle Association), but later he changed his mind, saying that there wasn’t much support from other politicians for his idea.

Major organizations that support gun safety and have approved of Biden were going to protest close to the convention center in Dallas, where the gun lobby’s yearly meeting was taking place.

Trump has a lot of supporters in Texas, but the Democrats there believe they can win a Senate seat in November. US Rep Colin Allred is leading a campaign to try and beat Republican Ted Cruz. No Democrat has been elected to an important state job in Texas for 30 years, making it the longest streak in the country.