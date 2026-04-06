Trump escalates Iran threat as ceasefire rejected



US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could be “taken out in one night,” suggesting military action may be imminent as tensions sharply rise.





The warning comes after Iran rejected a proposed 45-day ceasefire, stating it will only accept a permanent end to the war rather than a temporary pause in fighting.





Tehran says it does not trust short-term agreements and is demanding guarantees that future attacks will not occur.





Trump’s latest remarks signal a widening threat, with reports indicating potential strikes could go beyond military targets and hit broader national infrastructure.





The standoff now places both sides on a collision course, with the next few days seen as critical in determining whether the conflict escalates further or shifts back toward negotiations.



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