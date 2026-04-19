Trump escalates “white genocide” claims…Analysts warn Southern Africa must stay alert





Donald Trump has once again repeated claims that white people are facing “genocide” in South Africa…a narrative that continues to draw sharp criticism and concern internationally.





Namibian Political analyst Sakaria Shikomba says the situation should not be dismissed lightly.





According to Shikomba, Trump is not a leader known for empty rhetoric, and his statements often translate into real-world policy or action.





“History shows that when Trump speaks repeatedly on an issue, it can evolve into sanctions, diplomatic pressure, or wars that affect entire regions,” Shikomba noted.





The continued framing of South Africa as a country committing “genocide” raises concerns around:



Military Action



Possible economic sanctions



Diplomatic pressure and isolation



Information warfare and narrative conflict



External influence on regional politics





Shikomba warns that Southern Africa must remain politically alert and strengthen its institutions to manage potential external shocks.





He adds that instability in South Africa can have broader security, economic, socio-geopolitical and sovereign ripple effects across the Southern African Development Community, given the region’s deep trade and security interdependence.





Analysts caution that if diplomatic and political tensions escalate further, regional stability could be tested in multiple ways, making strong governance and cooperation essential.



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